Chieftains bring tour finale to St. Augustine Fri, 03/17/2017 - 3:46am Beaches1 Irish performers The Chieftans will play at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with a special appearance by the Jacksonville Symphony on Sunday, March 19, beginning at 6 p.m. The Chieftans have been playing together for more than 55 years. Formed in Ireland in 1962 by well-known traditional folk musician Paddy Moloney, the ...