Karen White (photo from karen-white.com)

Bestselling author visiting BookMark

Sat, 01/14/2017 - 4:44am Beaches1

New York Times bestselling author Karen White will speak at The BookMark, 220 First St., Neptune Beach, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. to talk about and sign copies of her new book “The Guests on South Battery.” Call 241-9026 or email bkmark@bellsouth.net for information. ...

