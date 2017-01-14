Bestselling author visiting BookMark Sat, 01/14/2017 - 4:44am Beaches1 New York Times bestselling author Karen White will speak at The BookMark, 220 First St., Neptune Beach, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. to talk about and sign copies of her new book “The Guests on South Battery.” Call 241-9026 or email bkmark@bellsouth.net for information. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Bestselling author visiting BookMark