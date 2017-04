The Beaches Musuem and History Park will host the annual Fletcher All-Class Block party this Saturday at the Pablo Historical Park from 6 to 10 p.m. The event celebrates Fletcher High School, founded in 1937, and each generation of graduates from the school’s 80-year history. Live music will be provided by ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today