Beaches Kiwanis holding annual charity concert Sat, 01/21/2017 - 3:15am Beaches1 The Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville Beaches will hold its 4th Annual Holiday Charity Concert on Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Singer/songwriter Mike Shackelford will perform, along with several of his friends and students, with music ranging from old favorites to new compositions. The concert has been scheduled so