'Beach Life' is in this issue Thu, 03/16/2017 - 10:38am Beaches1 The Annual Guide to Beach Life is featured in the March 16 issues of The Beaches Leader and Ponte Vedra Leader. Beach Life features information on local festivals, sports, schools, parks, medical facilities, attractions and more. See your e-Edition for the Annual Guide to Beach Life. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about 'Beach Life' is in this issue