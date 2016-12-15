Sarah Jackson and Brittany Cohill install an exhibit at the Adele Grage Cultural Center.

Atlantic Beach reception is today

Thu, 12/15/2016 - 10:05am Beaches1

The city of Atlantic Beach will host a reception at the Adele Grage Cultural Center, 716 Ocean Blvd., today. The city of Atlantic Beach’s 90th birthday will be marked at a reception from 5 to 9 pm at the center. Admission is free. Historical photos and information provided by the Beaches ...

