Arts in the Park is April 22 Wed, 04/05/2017 - 3:00am Beaches1 The 2017 Arts in the Park Fine Arts and Crafts Festival will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Johansen Park in Atlantic Beach. More than 60 juried local, regional, and national artists will participate. The event will also include live music, food trucks, family