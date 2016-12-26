Artist helps healing process through body painting project Mon, 12/26/2016 - 4:50am Beaches1 Art of Healing is a collaborative project between the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and artist Heather Aguilera, a body painter who began the project of painting breast cancer survivors as a way to help them have control over their bodies after going through a devastating cancer diagnosis and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Artist helps healing process through body painting project