"Heather's Heart," a self-portrait by Heather Aguilera. (photo via heatherslivingart.com)

Artist helps healing process through body painting project

Mon, 12/26/2016 - 4:50am Beaches1

Art of Healing is a collaborative project between the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach and artist Heather Aguilera, a body painter who began the project of painting breast cancer survivors as a way to help them have control over their bodies after going through a devastating cancer diagnosis and ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 

Follow Us