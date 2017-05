The St. Augustine Art Association will present “Go Figure,” a juried art show featuring interpretations of the human form, through May 28. Anatomical studies, formal portraits, statuary and figures in landscapes and interiors will be on display. For more information, visit www.staaa.org or call 824-2310. The Art Association is located at ...

