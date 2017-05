Alhambra Theatre and Dining will present "Steel Magnolias" beginning Wednesday, May 24. The show will run through June 25. Actress Dawn Wells, who played the character Mary Ann on the '60s television show "Gilligan's Island," plays one of the characters in Alhambra's production. Set in Truvy's beauty salon in Lousiana, the comedy-drama ...

