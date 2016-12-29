7.7-acre parcel along Guana River donated for preservations

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 2:56am Beaches1

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has added 7.72 acres to its portfolio through a donation from Gary and Laine Silverfield and Christie Atkerson, long-term partners in the real estate business. The parcel, known as The Grove, is located on the southwest corner of Mickler's Landing and A1A along the Guana ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 

Follow Us